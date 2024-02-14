Trent Boult featured in the 2022 T20 World Cup

Trent Boult returns to T20I setup after over a year

By Parth Dhall 01:23 am Feb 14, 202401:23 am

What's the story Left-arm pacer Trent Boult is all set to play T20I cricket after over a year. He has been recalled to New Zealand's T20I setup for the impending three-match series against Australia. Boult has been included for the second and third T20Is. He has replaced, who will only play the series opener. The former last played a T20I during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

NZ's squad for Australia T20I series

NZ's squad for Australia T20I series: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (Games 2 and 3), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee (Game 1).

New Zealand will miss these players

New Zealand will miss star batter Daryl Mitchell, who is yet to recover from a foot injury. Meanwhile, the experienced Kane Williamson is away on paternity leave. The duo wasn't available for selection. While Michael Bracewell is nursing a finger injury, Jimmy Neesham is unavailable for selection as he features in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Boult set to return

As mentioned, Boult last played a T20I during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He featured for the Kiwis in the semi-final which they lost to eventual runners-up Pakistan. Boult took eight wickets from five matches at 18.50 in the tournament. Overall, Boult has picked up 74 wickets from 55 T20Is at 22.25 in the shortest international format.

Boult's release from central contract

Boult's release from the central contract in August 2022 allowed him to play in various domestic leagues and spend more time with his family. Last year, NZC offered him a "casual playing agreement", as the fast bowler confirmed his availability. Boult now makes sporadic appearances for the Kiwis. He was pivotal for them in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Australia to tour New Zealand

Australia will tour New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests. Wellington and Auckland will host the three games on February 21, 23, and 25, respectively. The Test series will kick off four days later.