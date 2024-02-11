Glenn Maxwell has played over 400 T20s.

Glenn Maxwell becomes third Australian with 9,500 T20 runs: Stats

What's the story Australia's Glenn Maxwell has completed 9,500 runs in men's T20 cricket. The explosive batter attained the feat in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. He entered the match, requiring 32 runs for the mark. Maxwell is the third Australian player to have scored over 9,500 runs in the format (overall). Here are the key stats.

Maxwell joins these legends

As mentioned, Maxwell is the third Australian player to touch the 9,500-run mark in T20s. He is only behind David Warner (11,800+) and Aaron Finch (11,458). Maxwell reached this mark in his 418th T20 appearance. He has six tons and 52 half-centuries in T20s. Maxwell has a strike rate of 153.29 (460 sixes) and owns over 150 wickets in the format.

Joint second-most T20I tons

Maxwell is one of only three Australians with over 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals. Warner and Finch are ahead of him in terms of T20I runs. As many as four of Maxwell's six T20 tons have come in international games. He has the joint second-most centuries in the format, with India's Suryakumar Yadav. Only Indian batter Rohit Sharma (5) is ahead of them.

Highest T20I strike rate of Australia

Maxwell's strike rate of 153.09 is the highest for Australia in T20I cricket (Minimum: 1,000 runs). Notably, no other Australian strikes at over 150 in the shortest format. Overall, Suryakumar leads this tally with a strike rate of 171.55.

His stats in IPL and BBL

Maxwell has earned the 'big-hitter' tag across T20 leagues. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has smashed 2,719 runs from 124 games at a strike rate of 157.62. He currently plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore, having also represented Punjab Kings. Besides, Maxwell owns 2,916 runs from 109 Big Bash League matches. The rest of his two T20 tons have come in this league.