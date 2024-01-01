5 reasons why CSK will win the IPL 2024 title

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:46 pm Jan 01, 202401:46 pm

CSK are the defending IPL champions.

Five-time winners Chennai Super Kings will head into the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as defending champions. The side has further strengthened their squad with some brilliant buys in the auction. They broke the bank for Daryl Mitchell before getting Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur under their estimated bids. Here are five reasons why MS Dhoni's men can defend their crown.

Solid options in the top-order

Top-order batters hold great significance in T20 cricket as they have the onus to set the tone. In Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK already had an established opening pair in the auction. In Rachin Ravindra, CSK now have another proven top-order batter. Notably, veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who operated in the middle order last season, owns two IPL tons while opening the batting.

Services of genuine all-rounders

The presence of multiple genuine all-rounders means skipper Dhoni will be never short of bowling options. The likes of Rachin, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja can operate in the top seven besides bowling four handy overs. Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are the pace-bowling all-rounders which means CSK will bat deep in IPL 2024. This also reduces Dhoni's burden in the batting department.

Prominent back-ups

CSK won't be too hassled with the unavailability of one or two first-choice players as their bench strength will be solid regardless of how the XI will look. Proven stars like Rachin, Moeen, and Mitchell Santner are their overseas all-round options. They can pick between Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman as their overseas pacer. CSK also boast experienced Indian pacers like Shardul and Chahar.

An experienced middle-order

The addition of Daryl Mitchell has added more firepower to CSK's already-potent batting line-up. He will join forces with Rahane and Shivam Dube in the middle order. Notably, Rahane and Dube were on a roll last season. Meanwhile, Mitchell can also assist Dhoni and Jadeja in the finishing department. His ability to tackle spin well makes him a great asset on Indian pitches.

Spinners will make Chepauk CSK's fortress

CSK will play half of their league matches at Chennai's Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, which is known to assist spinners. The team has stacked their spin-bowling attack with prominent names like Jadeja, Santner, Rachin, Moeen, and Maheesh Theekshana. Hence, visiting teams are likely to have a hard time. In Gaikwad, Rahane, and Mitchell, CSK have batters who can counter spin well.

CSK IPL 2024 probable playing XI

CSK IPL 2024 probable playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra/Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana/ Mustafizur Rahman.