Jalaj Saxena claimed his 29th fifer in First-Class cricket

2024 Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena registers career-best 9/68 versus Bengal

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:36 pm Feb 11, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Jalaj Saxena was the pick of the bowlers for Kerala against Bengal in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The veteran off-spinner claimed seven wickets on Day 2 before securing two more on Day 3. Eventually, Saxena finished with career-best bowling figures of 9/68 as Kerala bundled out Bengal for only 180 in the first innings. Notably, it was also Saxena's 29th fifer in First-Class cricket.

Spell

Saxena delivers a match-defining spell

Saxena was exceptional when he dismissed Abhimanyu Easwaran. He then ran through the middle order by picking up wickets of Sudip Gharami, Abishek Porel and Anustup Majumdar. The latter two were removed in a single over. Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed also perished in front of Saxena's spin. Eventually, he cleaned up the tail by outfoxing Akash Deep, Suraj Jaiswal and Karan Lal.

Record

Second-best bowling figures for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy

Saxena's 9/68 is the second-best bowling figures for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. As per Sportstar, only Amarjith Singh's 9/45 against Andhra back in the 1971/72 season is ahead of the veteran off-spinner. Meanwhile, B Ramprakash is third with figures of 8/25 versus Karnataka (1996/97). The fourth and fifth spots belong to Saxena for his 8/36 against Services (2022-23) and 8/45 versus Andhra (2018-19).

Record

Third Indian with this domestic double

Earlier in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign, Saxena completed 600 wickets in the domestic circuit across formats. Overall, he already had over 9,000 runs and now with 600-plus wickets, he became only the third Indian with this domestic double across formats. Madan Lal (744 wickets and 11,375 runs) and Vinoo Mankad (782 wickets and 11,591 runs) are the other cricketers to achieve this feat.

2022-23

Highest wicket-taker in 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign

Saxena had a fantastic outing last season in the Ranji Trophy. The 37-year-old all-rounder was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament last season with 50 wickets from seven matches at an average of 19.26. He returned with six fifers and a solitary four-wicket haul. Shams Mulani, who scalped 46 wickets, trailed him in this regard. Meanwhile, Manipur's L Kishan Singha finished third (44 wickets).

Stats

A look at his exceptional FC numbers

Playing his 139th match, the all-rounder has raced to 438 wickets at an average below 26. He has claimed 29 fifers and 15 four-wicket hauls in First-Class cricket. With the bat, he has compiled 6,690 runs at an average above 33. Saxena has hammered 14 centuries and 32 fifties in red-ball cricket. Notably, he is yet to score a fifty this season.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Kerala compiled 363 in the first innings courtesy of hundreds from Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran. Shahbaz starred for Bengal with 4/73. In reply, Easwaran hammered a 72 as Bengal were bowled out for 180. Saxena claimed career-best 9/68. In the second innings, Kerala are 142/2 thanks to a fifty from Rohan Kunnummal as Baby and Chandran continue to lead the charge.