Ranji Trophy 2024: Nikin Jose slams his second First-Class ton

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:18 pm Jan 21, 202402:18 pm

Nikin Jose was the highlight for Karnataka on Day 3 against Goa in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The youngster was unbeaten on three runs at Stumps on Day 2 and he completed his century on Day 3. Jose slammed his second First-Class century and brought up his milestone in 204 deliveries. He held the Karnataka innings together on Day 3 as they were 465/5.

A look at Jose's early First-Class stats

Jose hammered his first ton of the ongoing season as he raced to 600-plus runs from 12 First-Class matches at an average above 38. Besides two centuries, the 23-year-old has also smoked four fifties in this format. The young batter only made his First-Class debut in 2022 and gradually became a popular name in the domestic circuit with his performances.