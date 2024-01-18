Wanindu Hasaranga records his third T20I four-fer: Key stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga records his third T20I four-fer: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 11:19 pm Jan 18, 202411:19 pm

Wanindu Hasaranga conceded just 15 runs in four overs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka claimed a massive win against Zimbabwe in the 3rd and final T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The hosts successfully chased down 83 in the 11th over. They bowled out Zimbabwe for 82 in 14.1 overs, with skipper Wanindu Hasaranga taking four wickets. This was his third four-wicket haul in T20I cricket. The leg-spinner has raced to 98 T20I wickets.

2/5

Four wickets for just 15 runs

Hasaranga was clearly the pick of Sri Lanka's bowler in the match. He took four wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets each. Hasaranga got his first wicket in the form of Tony Munyonga. He then got rid of Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, and Richard Ngarava in quick succession.

3/5

Hasaranga joins this legend

Hasaranga has taken four-plus wickets in a T20I joint second-most times with Lasith Malinga (3). Ajantha Mendis leads this tally for the Lankans, with five such hauls.

4/5

Another feat for Hasaranga

During the 3rd T20I, Hasaranga attained another feat. He surpassed Mendis (26) to become Sri Lanka's second-highest wicket-taker in home T20Is. Hasaranga (27) is only behind Malinga, who owns 40 scalps in this regard.

5/5

Second-most T20I wickets for SL

Hasaranga, who made his T20I debut in 2019, has emerged as Sri Lanka's premier spinner in white-ball cricket. He is one of only two Sri Lanka players to have taken over 90 wickets in the format. Hasaranga is only behind Malinga on this list (107). The former now has 98 wickets from 61 T20Is at an incredible average of 15.43 in the format.