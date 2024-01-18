Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev wins five-set thriller, reaches third round

10:53 pm Jan 18, 2024

Medvedev won after four hours and 23 minutes (Image source: X/@AustralianOpen)

Third seed Daniil Medvedev survived an exit scare in his second-round clash against Emil Ruusuvuori at the 2024 Australian Open. Ruusuvuori completely dominated the first two sets, winning 6-3 and 7-6(1). However, Medvedev bounced back to win 6-4, 7-6(1). The latter even claimed a bagel to seal the match after four hours and 23 minutes. Medvedev is eyeing her second Grand Slam title.

A look at the key stats

Medvedev won a total of 183 points and 51 winners in the match. He struck as many as 23 aces compared to Ruusuvuori's one. The former had a win percentage of 70 and 45 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted eight of his 16 break points. Ruusuvuori (74) had more unforced errors than the Russian (63). Medvedev also recorded eight double-faults.

Key moments of the match

Medvedev was just two points away from defeat as he trailed 4-5 in the fourth set. He then enforced the tie-break and won it comprehensively. The Russian maestro fired a total of eight aces in this set. His opponent Ruusuvuori looked in some physical discomfort thereafter. He received treatment on his right shoulder from the physio.

Mevedev eyes his maiden Australian Open title

Medvedev received a walkover from Terence Atmane in the opening round. The former was leading (5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0) at that time. Medvedev, the two-time Australian Open finalist (2021 and 2022), is attempting to reach his first major title in Melbourne. Barring these two editions, he has never gone past the fourth round here. Medvedev is 23-7 at the Australian Open.

Medvedev in elite club

As per Opta, Medvedev has the joint second-most Australian Open match-wins (23) since his debut at this Slam, with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The duo is only behind legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal (32 each).

A perfect record against Ruusuvuori

Medvedev maintains his perfect record over Ruusuvuori in the ATP head-to-head series. The Russian also prevailed in Rome Masters (2023) and Astana (2022). Medvedev will next face Felix Auger-Aliassime, who earlier beat qualifier Hugo Grenier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.