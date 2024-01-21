Ranji Trophy: Puducherry's Gaurav Yadav shines with 7/53 versus Uttarakhand

Gaurav Yadav claimed 13 wickets against Uttarkhan across two innings

Puducherry's Gaurav Yadav continued his exceptional form on Day 3 against Uttarakhand in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The speedster claimed his fifth First-Class fifer as he finished with 7/53 in the second innings, guiding his team to a 55-run victory. This is only the second time the speedster has registered a 10-wicket match haul as he claimed 6/40 in the first innings. Here's more.

A fiery spell from Gaurav

Carrying his exceptional form with the cherry from the first innings, Gaurav removed the well-settled Yuvraj Chaudhury before outfoxing Kunal Chandela a couple of overs later. Again in a space of two overs, he dismissed Swapnil Singh and Dikshanshu Negi one after another. The wickets kept tumbling as Deepesh Nailwal, Deepak Dhapola, and Devendra Bora also fell prey to the speedster.

Gaurav had a defining 2021-22 Ranji Trophy for Madhya Pradesh

Gaurav was the pick of the bowlers for Madhya Pradesh in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy. He scalped 23 wickets from five games at 18.91. Gaurav claimed two four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2021-22 season among pacers.

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his 32nd First-Class match, the 30-year-old pacer has raced to 123 wickets at an average just below 27. Gaurav has now claimed five fifers while registering seven four-wicket hauls in this format. The speedster is in fiery form this season as he returned with his maiden 10-wicket match haul against Delhi a couple of matches ago. Gaurav moved to Puducherry earlier this season.

How did the match pan out?

Puducherry were restricted to 204 in the first innings courtesy of Uttarakhand's brilliant bowling. Akash Kargave was the only batter who slammed a fifty. In reply, Uttarakhand folded for 123 as Gaurav and Sagar Udeshi shared the 10 wickets. In the second innings, Puducherry were bowled out for 131. Later, they restricted Uttarkhand to 157 while registering a 55-run victory. Gaurav starred with 7/53.