Netflix's 'The Resurrected': Plot, cast of Chinese supernatural thriller

Storyline

Plot and cast details

In The Resurrected, the two mothers, aided by a mysterious goddess, resurrect the dead leader of the fraud scheme to exact revenge. However, their anger remains unappeased even after inflicting relentless pain on him. As dark secrets are revealed, their alliance is tested, and they are forced to confront the limits of justice and their own morality. The series also stars Fu Meng-Po as the villainous scam kingpin with special appearances by Alyssa Chia and Sukollawat Kanaros (Weir).