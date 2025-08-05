Netflix's 'The Resurrected': Plot, cast of Chinese supernatural thriller
What's the story
Variety has exclusively revealed the first teaser for Netflix's upcoming supernatural revenge thriller series, The Resurrected. The show marks the Chinese-language streaming debuts of acclaimed actors Shu Qi and Lee Sinje. Co-directed by Leste Chen (Eternal Summer) and Hsu Chao-jen (Living), it is set in a fictional city called Benkha. The plot revolves around two mothers united by hatred who seek vengeance for their daughters, who fell victims to a fraud and kidnapping case.
Storyline
Plot and cast details
In The Resurrected, the two mothers, aided by a mysterious goddess, resurrect the dead leader of the fraud scheme to exact revenge. However, their anger remains unappeased even after inflicting relentless pain on him. As dark secrets are revealed, their alliance is tested, and they are forced to confront the limits of justice and their own morality. The series also stars Fu Meng-Po as the villainous scam kingpin with special appearances by Alyssa Chia and Sukollawat Kanaros (Weir).
Production details
Other upcoming Chinese-language titles on Netflix
The Resurrected is produced by Bernard TK Yang and Emma Duan with a screenplay written by Shen Yang, Yi Shuai-jie, and Luo Hsiao-rui. The series is part of Netflix's 2025 Chinese-language slate following Forget You Not and I am Married... But!. The two-part mystery, Had I Not Seen the Sun from Someday or One Day, creators Chien Chi-feng and Lin Hsin-huei will also premiere later this year.