What's the story

Sony LIV's upcoming series, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, will premiere on July 4, 2025.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor (Iqbal), the show is an adaptation of Anirudhya Mitra's bestselling book Ninety Days. It chronicles the investigation into former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

The series stars Amit Sial as DR Kaarthikeyan, head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the officer who led the probe.