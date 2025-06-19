When, where to watch 'The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case'
What's the story
Sony LIV's upcoming series, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, will premiere on July 4, 2025.
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor (Iqbal), the show is an adaptation of Anirudhya Mitra's bestselling book Ninety Days. It chronicles the investigation into former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.
The series stars Amit Sial as DR Kaarthikeyan, head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the officer who led the probe.
Plot details
Delves into the investigation and political scenario of that time
The Hunt begins in May 1991, immediately after the tragic suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur.
The series takes viewers through an intense 90-day manhunt involving intelligence failures and clues left behind by LTTE operatives.
It also delves into the political turmoil of that time and how it affected law enforcement agencies.
Crew details
Kukunoor co-writes the series with Banawalikar and Sriram Rajan
Kukunoor is not just the director but also one of the co-writers of The Hunt, along with Rohit Banawalikar and Sriram Rajan.
The series features an ensemble cast including Sahil Vaid as Amit Verma (SP, CBI), Bhagavathi Perumal as Ragothaman (DSP, CBI), Danish Iqbal as Amod Kanth (DIG, CBI), Girish Sharma as Radhavinod Raju (DIG, CBI), and Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran (NSG Commando).
Character insight
'The Hunt...' challenged me to explore darkest corners of power'
Sial, who plays Kaarthikeyan, said in a statement to the media, "This isn't just a crime procedural drama; it's about how invisible hands shape history. The role challenged me to explore the darkest corners of power, grief and justice."
"I'm honored to portray a character rooted in truth and resilience."
The series also features Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B Sai Dinesh, among others.
Twitter Post
Catch the trailer here
The assassination that shook the nation. The manhunt that stunned the world.— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 18, 2025
The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, streaming from 4th July on Sony LIV.#TheHuntOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/ExOXEZxYFK