What's the story

The much-anticipated film Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is set to premiere on July 4, 2025.

If you won't be able to enjoy the musical romance on the big screens, then you can catch it on Netflix after its theatrical run.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.