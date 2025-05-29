When, where to watch 'Metro... In Dino' on OTT
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is set to premiere on July 4, 2025.
If you won't be able to enjoy the musical romance on the big screens, then you can catch it on Netflix after its theatrical run.
The movie features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.
Film details
'Metro...' is a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 film
Metro... In Dino is a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.
The movie explored the themes of love, loneliness, and human connection in the midst of urban chaos. The stories were set against the backdrop of Mumbai and are connected through the city's vibrant life.
This time, the stories of love will be set in multiple cities.
Film elements
Basu's unique storytelling style and Pritam's music
Basu is known for his unique storytelling style that captures the beauty in chaos. In Metro... In Dino, he continues this approach by weaving together multiple narratives set in the city.
The film's music is composed by Pritam, who also gave us memorable songs for the 2007 film.
The title of the new movie is inspired by a song from Life in a... Metro.
Character dynamics
'Metro... In Dino' explores diverse characters and relationships
Metro... In Dino delves into the lives of different city dwellers, each with their own story.
Roy Kapur and Khan are expected to play a young couple navigating their relationship, while Sen Sharma and Tripathi may portray characters dealing with more mature emotions.
Gupta and Kher could represent the idea that love transcends age. Faizal is shown to be a musician, but not much is known about Shaikh.
The film is produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions.