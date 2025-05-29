Is Ranveer Singh producing 'Shaktimaan' or not? Here's the truth
What's the story
Actor Ranveer Singh is focused solely on his acting career and has no plans to produce any shows right now, sources confirmed to IndiaToday.
Despite rumors, he hasn't bought the rights to the popular Shaktimaan series, nor is he collaborating with Mukesh Khanna, the original superhero.
With a busy schedule packed with exciting films like YRF's Don 3, the 39-year-old star is keeping his attention fully on acting for the time being.
Work commitments
Singh's busy schedule leaves no room for production
A source close to Singh told India Today, "The news about Ranveer Singh acquiring rights to develop a new superhero (Shaktimaan) project as the producer holds no truth."
"He is currently busy shooting for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandar, and then, Don 3 is also on the cards for him."
However, Singh once expressed his desire to play the iconic superhero on screen a few years ago.
Role speculation
Other reports claimed that Singh might produce 'Shaktimaan'
While some reports claimed that the much-speculated Shaktimaan reboot has been shelved, a recent Filmfare report painted a different picture.
According to their exclusive sources, Singh is now on board to produce an OTT series based on the iconic Indian superhero.
The actor has reportedly acquired the rights and is closely involved in development.
Whether he plays the lead or not remains unclear, but the news has reignited excitement around the beloved Shaktimaan saga.