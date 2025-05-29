What's the story

Actor Ranveer Singh is focused solely on his acting career and has no plans to produce any shows right now, sources confirmed to IndiaToday.

Despite rumors, he hasn't bought the rights to the popular Shaktimaan series, nor is he collaborating with Mukesh Khanna, the original superhero.

With a busy schedule packed with exciting films like YRF's Don 3, the 39-year-old star is keeping his attention fully on acting for the time being.