Bollywood actors are now on LinkedIn

Priyanka-Deepika: Varun aside, these Bollywood stars are also on LinkedIn

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:16 pm Nov 22, 202406:16 pm

What's the story While Instagram continues to be the go-to platform for Bollywood celebrities to share updates about their work and lives, many have also made their way to LinkedIn. The professional social media network recently got Varun Dhawan, who introduced himself as a "passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence." But, he's not the only one. Several other Bollywood stars have also made profiles on this platform. Here's looking at some of them.

Profile highlight

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps a detailed LinkedIn profile where she describes herself as an actor, recording artist, and philanthropist. Her bio lists her accomplishments including multiple Best Actress awards from institutions like Filmfare, IIFA, Screen, National Award for Best Actress. With 795K followers, she also lists her role in the US television show Quantico and her production company Purple Pebble Pictures.

Career insights

Deepika Padukone and Tisca Chopra's professional ventures

Deepika Padukone, on her LinkedIn profile, describes herself as an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate. She talks about her The Live Love Laugh Foundation as well as her brand, 82°E. Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra describes herself as an actor, author, and filmmaker on LinkedIn. Her bio describes her acting in over 50 feature films in various languages with celebrities like Aamir Khan and Prakash Jha etc.

Professional profiles

Ranveer Singh, Gajraj Rao, and Suniel Shetty's LinkedIn presence

Ranveer Singh's LinkedIn account is mostly for brand promotions, but it doesn't have the details of his colleagues' profiles. Gajraj Rao, who has appeared in films like Badhaai Do and Maidaan, describes himself as an actor and ad filmmaker on his network. Suniel Shetty has been in the entertainment business for 30 years and has acted in over 130 films but calls his true calling entrepreneurship on LinkedIn.