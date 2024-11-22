Confirmed! 'Bhagam Bhag 2 is happening with Akshay, Govinda, Paresh
The much-awaited sequel to the 2006 cult comedy-thriller Bhagam Bhag is officially in the works. The original film's stars, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Govinda, will be reprising their roles in this sequel. The sequel rights have been recently obtained from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions, who is also working on the film's script. She will produce the movie alongside Shemaroo.
'Bhagam Bhag 2' script nearing completion, production to begin soon
Per reports, the script for Bhagam Bhag 2 is almost ready and is in its final edits. The film is slated to go on floors in mid-2025. While more details remain under wraps, the makers have promised fans in a public statement that the sequel will be "madder, crazier and funnier." An official announcement with more details about the movie is expected to be out soon.
'Bhagam Bhag 2' aims to continue legacy of original film
Expressing her excitement about the sequel, Varde said, "A special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that's just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge." Shemaroo Entertainment's CEO Hiren Gada also expressed his excitement about partnering with an "incredible team" to make a film that will carry forward the legacy of its predecessor by bringing more laughter, fun, and entertainment.
Meanwhile, here's what 'Bhagam Bhag' was all about
Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie revolves around a chaotic situation where three characters, played by Kumar, Govinda, and Rawal, find themselves entangled in a series of misadventures, mistaken identities, and a kidnapping plot. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena, and Asrani. It was later remade in Telugu under the title Brahmanandam Drama Company in 2008.