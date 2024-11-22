Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated sequel to the comedy film 'Bhagam Bhag', aptly titled 'Bhagam Bhag 2', is set to start filming in mid-2025.

The makers promise a "madder, crazier, and funnier" experience, with Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal reprising their roles.

The original film, known for its hilarious misadventures and mistaken identities, was a hit and the sequel aims to carry forward this legacy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhagam Bhag 2' is in the making

Confirmed! 'Bhagam Bhag 2 is happening with Akshay, Govinda, Paresh

By Tanvi Gupta 05:51 pm Nov 22, 202405:51 pm

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to the 2006 cult comedy-thriller Bhagam Bhag is officially in the works. The original film's stars, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Govinda, will be reprising their roles in this sequel. The sequel rights have been recently obtained from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions, who is also working on the film's script. She will produce the movie alongside Shemaroo.

Production update

'Bhagam Bhag 2' script nearing completion, production to begin soon

Per reports, the script for Bhagam Bhag 2 is almost ready and is in its final edits. The film is slated to go on floors in mid-2025. While more details remain under wraps, the makers have promised fans in a public statement that the sequel will be "madder, crazier and funnier." An official announcement with more details about the movie is expected to be out soon.

Legacy continuation

'Bhagam Bhag 2' aims to continue legacy of original film

Expressing her excitement about the sequel, Varde said, "A special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that's just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge." Shemaroo Entertainment's CEO Hiren Gada also expressed his excitement about partnering with an "incredible team" to make a film that will carry forward the legacy of its predecessor by bringing more laughter, fun, and entertainment.

About the movie

Meanwhile, here's what 'Bhagam Bhag' was all about

Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie revolves around a chaotic situation where three characters, played by Kumar, Govinda, and Rawal, find themselves entangled in a series of misadventures, mistaken identities, and a kidnapping plot. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena, and Asrani. It was later remade in Telugu under the title Brahmanandam Drama Company in 2008.