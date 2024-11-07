Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa to turn producers with Netflix film: Report
Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao and his actor-wife Patralekhaa are reportedly set to turn producers with an untitled film. The couple's decision comes on the heels of Rao's recent blockbuster Stree 2. An industry insider told Mid-Day that Rao and Patralekhaa have been thinking about this for a while. The source added that "after Stree 2's phenomenal success, Patralekhaa thought it was the right moment to jump into production."
Rao-Patralekhaa's production venture to support a new director
The couple's debut production venture will be helmed by Vivek Daschaudhary, who has worked as an assistant on Guns & Gulaabs (2023). This will be Daschaudhary's first feature film. According to an industry insider, the film is an "unconventional drama" and both Rao and Daschaudhary are eager to tell stories with substance and significance. The project will go on floors in January 2025.
Rao-Patralekhaa's production debut to premiere on Netflix
The untitled film, the couple's first production venture, will premiere on Netflix. The news comes as both Rao and Patralekhaa continue to have successful careers in acting. In 2024 alone, Rao starred in four films: Srikanth, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Stree 2, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Patralekhaa also had two Netflix releases this year—the film Wild Wild Punjab and the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.