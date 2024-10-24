Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's docu-series 'The Roshans' is set to premiere in January 2025, marking the 25th and 30th anniversaries of Hrithik Roshan's debut film and the movie 'Karan Arjun' respectively.

The series will highlight the Roshan family's contributions to the film industry, featuring interviews with industry personalities.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is filming for 'War 2' and 'Krrish 4', set to release in 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Roshans' may release on January 10, 2025

'The Roshans': Netflix docu-series may premiere on this date

By Isha Sharma 04:34 pm Oct 24, 202404:34 pm

What's the story The much-awaited documentary series, The Roshans, will reportedly premiere on Netflix on January 10, 2025, reported Bollywood Hungama. The date is particularly special as it falls on Hrithik Roshan's 51st birthday. The show's release, which was initially scheduled for December 2024, has reportedly been pushed back by a month.

Milestones

'The Roshans' will mark significant milestones for the family

January 2025 will be a momentous one for the Roshan family. It will mark the 25th anniversary of Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, which was released on January 14, 2000. Karan Arjun (1995), directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will also celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 13.

Family focus

'The Roshans' will spotlight the family's industry contributions

The Roshans will showcase the contributions of different family members to the film industry. This includes composer Roshan, musician Rajesh Roshan, filmmaker Rakesh, and actor Hrithik. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, The Roshans went on floors in early 2023. The series will chronicle their journey and include interviews of not just the family members but also other industry personalities like SRK, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and action director Sham Kaushal.

Future ventures

Roshans's upcoming projects include 'War 2' and 'Krrish 4'

Meanwhile, Hrithik is busy shooting for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film, which also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, will release on Independence Day in 2025. He may also have a cameo in YRF's Alpha. Meanwhile, Rakesh is reportedly busy with Krrish 4, which will also star his son Hrithik in the lead.