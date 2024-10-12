Summarize Simplifying... In short Anna Kendrick, after directing 'Woman of the Hour', is open to directing again, given the right script.

Her directorial debut was praised by her co-stars for her leadership and understanding of the acting process.

Anna Kendrick has directed 'Woman of the Hour'

Will Anna Kendrick direct again after 'Woman of the Hour'

By Isha Sharma 12:43 pm Oct 12, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick, known for projects such as The Twilight Saga and A Simple Favor, has recently made her feature directorial debut with the Netflix film Woman of the Hour. Kendrick was initially attached to the project only as an actor but felt the need to pitch herself for the director's chair. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, she spoke about the film and her future directorial plans.

Plans

Kendrick is keeping the possibility open

Kendrick expressed interest in directing again but mentioned the importance of a great script. She told THR, "Right now, it's daunting to try to find something that I am as passionate about as this [Woman of the Hour]." "I really hit the jackpot in terms of this script, and certainly the cast and crew, so it's been a challenge for me to find something that I love as much as this."

Directorial journey

Her experience of working on 'Woman of the Hour'

Kendrick hilariously described her directorial pitch as "perhaps the most ambivalent pitch in Hollywood history." She admitted to The Hollywood Reporter, "I can't really do false confidence." "I genuinely felt so strongly about the film that I just wanted to do whatever was best for the movie." "I was really surrounded by people who were incredibly talented and supportive, and they're really the reason why it didn't all fall apart all the time."

Team support

More about the film and Kendrick's co-actors

Her co-star Daniel Zocatto, who plays serial killer Rodney Alcala in the film, praised Kendrick's leadership skills and understanding of the acting process. Nicolette Robinson, another co-star, also lauded Kendrick's dedication to her work, and said, "In this world, she's a straight-A student." IMDb says about the film, "Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman looking for a suitor on a hit 1970s TV show, chooses charming bachelor Rodney Alcala, unaware that, behind the man's gentle facade, he hides a deadly secret."