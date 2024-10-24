Summarize Simplifying... In short The new motion poster for 'The Sabarmati Report' showcases Vikrant Massey's intense gaze, hinting at a gripping tale of vengeance.

The film, produced by Vikir Films and Balaji Motion Pictures, also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, and is set to reveal untold aspects of the Sabarmati Express fire incident.

The worldwide release by Zee Studios is scheduled for November 15.

'The Sabarmati Report' motion poster is out

Vikrant Massey redefines vengeance in new 'The Sabarmati Report' poster

By Isha Sharma 04:28 pm Oct 24, 202404:28 pm

What's the story The upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report, has piqued audience interest with the release of its compelling motion poster. The movie delves into the tragic Sabarmati Express fire incident which took place on February 27, 2002, and claimed the lives of 59 pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it's headlined by Vikrant Massey.

Poster details

Massey looks fiery in the motion poster

The motion poster for The Sabarmati Report shows a burning newspaper clipping and the fierce eyes of Massey, who plays a newsreader. The visuals set an interesting tone for the story, which promises to reveal untold facets of the Sabarmati Express fire incident. The teaser of the film will be released on Friday, further building the excitement among the audience.

Twitter Post

Check out the motion poster here

Production details

'The Sabarmati Report' features star-studded cast and crew

The Sabarmati Report is a Vikir Films production, presented by Balaji Motion Pictures. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The project is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. It was earlier directed by Ranjan Chandel, who quit the movie due to a "difference in creative vision." The drama will be released worldwide by Zee Studios on November 15.