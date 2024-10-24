Vikrant Massey redefines vengeance in new 'The Sabarmati Report' poster
The upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report, has piqued audience interest with the release of its compelling motion poster. The movie delves into the tragic Sabarmati Express fire incident which took place on February 27, 2002, and claimed the lives of 59 pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it's headlined by Vikrant Massey.
Massey looks fiery in the motion poster
The motion poster for The Sabarmati Report shows a burning newspaper clipping and the fierce eyes of Massey, who plays a newsreader. The visuals set an interesting tone for the story, which promises to reveal untold facets of the Sabarmati Express fire incident. The teaser of the film will be released on Friday, further building the excitement among the audience.
Check out the motion poster here
'The Sabarmati Report' features star-studded cast and crew
The Sabarmati Report is a Vikir Films production, presented by Balaji Motion Pictures. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The project is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. It was earlier directed by Ranjan Chandel, who quit the movie due to a "difference in creative vision." The drama will be released worldwide by Zee Studios on November 15.