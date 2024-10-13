Summarize Simplifying... In short Samara Weaving is set to return for the sequel of the dark comedy-horror film 'Ready or Not', which follows a deadly family ritual.

The original film, which also starred Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell, was a hit, grossing over $28 million and boosting the careers of Weaving and the filmmakers, Radio Silence.

The sequel's production team includes the original producers and new executive producers.

'Ready or Not 2' is in the works

Samara Weaving to return for 'Ready or Not' sequel

By Isha Sharma 11:06 am Oct 13, 202411:06 am

What's the story The Hollywood dark comedy-horror film Ready or Not is all set to return with a sequel, starring the original star Samara Weaving and the filmmaking collective Radio Silence. The announcement was made by Radio Silence during a recent screening of their 2019 cult horror film. The sequel will be produced for Searchlight Pictures, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella from Radio Silence at the helm.

Plot continuation

'Ready or Not 2' will continue the dark comedy-horror legacy

The original Ready or Not film, written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, centered on a bride (Weaving) who learns her new family's wedding night ritual of drawing cards from a puzzle game. If someone draws the Hide and Seek card, as she does, then a murderous game ensues to fulfill an ancient family pact with the devil. The sequel will likely follow the same dark comedy-horror path.

Production team

Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell starred in first part

The original Ready or Not film starred Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell along with Weaving. The film was reportedly made on a budget of $6 million and went on to gross over $28 million domestically, making Searchlight's widest release at the time. For the sequel, Tripp Vinson, Bradley J. Fischer, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt will return as producers while Villella and Tara Farney will executive produce.

Career impact

'Ready or Not' boosted careers of Weaving and Radio Silence

The success of Ready or Not propelled the careers of both Weaving and the filmmakers. Radio Silence revived the Scream franchise with 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI, and also explored new territory with Abigail, a film about vampire ballerinas. Weaving has since starred in notable films like Bill & Ted Face the Music, Searchlight Pictures's Chevalier, and Damien Chazelle's Hollywood Babylon.