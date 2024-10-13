Samara Weaving to return for 'Ready or Not' sequel
The Hollywood dark comedy-horror film Ready or Not is all set to return with a sequel, starring the original star Samara Weaving and the filmmaking collective Radio Silence. The announcement was made by Radio Silence during a recent screening of their 2019 cult horror film. The sequel will be produced for Searchlight Pictures, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella from Radio Silence at the helm.
'Ready or Not 2' will continue the dark comedy-horror legacy
The original Ready or Not film, written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, centered on a bride (Weaving) who learns her new family's wedding night ritual of drawing cards from a puzzle game. If someone draws the Hide and Seek card, as she does, then a murderous game ensues to fulfill an ancient family pact with the devil. The sequel will likely follow the same dark comedy-horror path.
Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell starred in first part
The original Ready or Not film starred Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell along with Weaving. The film was reportedly made on a budget of $6 million and went on to gross over $28 million domestically, making Searchlight's widest release at the time. For the sequel, Tripp Vinson, Bradley J. Fischer, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt will return as producers while Villella and Tara Farney will executive produce.
'Ready or Not' boosted careers of Weaving and Radio Silence
The success of Ready or Not propelled the careers of both Weaving and the filmmakers. Radio Silence revived the Scream franchise with 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI, and also explored new territory with Abigail, a film about vampire ballerinas. Weaving has since starred in notable films like Bill & Ted Face the Music, Searchlight Pictures's Chevalier, and Damien Chazelle's Hollywood Babylon.