"Joker 2" concludes with Arthur Fleck, the original Joker, being killed and inspiring a new Joker.

Director Phillips suggests that Fleck was always just Arthur, a man ignored by society, and his Joker persona was a response to Gotham's corruption.

The film ends with Fleck accepting his true identity, hinting that the Joker's ideology will continue despite his death.

'Joker: Folie a Deux' is now in theaters

How 'Joker 2' ending breaks down Arthur Fleck's true identity

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Oct 07, 2024

What's the story The sequel to the 2019 Academy Award-winning film Joker, titled Joker: Folie a Deux, has now hit theaters. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film features Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck/Joker. Despite its star-studded cast including Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener, the movie has received a lukewarm response. Its ending, particularly, has divided fans. Phillips has now explained his rationale behind the shocking ending. Spoilers ahead.

Climactic twist

Fleck's demise and the rise of a new Joker

The film concludes with a shocking scene where Fleck is stabbed to death by a deranged inmate in Arkham. He then carves a Glasgow Smile into his own face, hinting at the emergence of a new Joker. This suggests that Fleck was never truly the Joker, but served as an inspiration for his successor. Moreover, "Joker" may now be dead, but his ideology will live on. The film also surprises us with Fleck accepting the onus of his crimes.

Director's perspective

Director Phillips's insights on Fleck's decision

Phillips explained to EW, "He realized that everything is so corrupt, it's never going to change, and the only way to fix it is to burn it all down." "When those guards kill that kid in the [hospital] he realizes that dressing up in makeup... it's not changing anything." "In some ways, he's accepted that he's always been Arthur Fleck...he's never been this thing that's been put upon him, this idea that Gotham people put on him, that he represents."

Explanation

'Nobody cares about Arthur'

Phillips added, "The sad thing is he's Arthur and nobody cares about Arthur." Moreover, Lee, an agent of chaos, never calls him by his real name and is only interested in his destructive persona. The only time she uses his real name is when she leaves him. "She's realizing I'm on a whole other trip...you can't be what I wanted you to be." "He doesn't want to live as a fake anymore — he wants to be who he is."