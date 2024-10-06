Summarize Simplifying... In short Prakash Raj, a renowned actor, is under fire for allegedly leaving a film set abruptly, causing a loss of ₹1 crore.

The accusation came from Kumar, a film producer, who claimed that Raj's sudden departure left the crew in a lurch, disrupting the shooting schedule.

The duo had previously collaborated on the 2021 Tamil film 'Enemy', and Raj is set to appear next in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Producer accuses Prakash Raj of causing ₹1cr loss

Prakash Raj accused of abruptly leaving set, causing ₹1cr loss

By Isha Sharma 05:29 pm Oct 06, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Renowned actor Prakash Raj, recently seen in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, is facing allegations from film producer Vinod Kumar. Kumar has accused Raj of causing a loss of ₹1cr on his movie set due to unexplained absences. The producer publicly questioned Raj's disappearance from the set without prior notice in a social media post. However, it remains unclear which film project these allegations pertain to.

Public exchange

'You said you would call me, but you didn't': Kumar

Kumar's allegations surfaced when Raj shared a photo with Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Minister MK Stalin. In response to this post, Kumar commented on X, "The other three personalities sitting with you have won elections, but you lost the deposit; that's the difference. You made a loss of 1crore in my shooting set, disappearing from the caravan without informing us! What was the reason?! #Justasking !!!" "You said you would call me, but you didn't!!"

Explanation

The incident is a few days old

Raj added in another tweet, "This happened on the 30th of September 2024.The entire cast and crew were stunned." "Almost 1000 junior artists. It was a 4-day schedule for him. He left from the caravan after receiving a call from some other production! Abandoned us, didn't know what to do!! We had to stop the schedule and caused a huge loss because of that." Raj is yet to respond.

Past work

Raj and Kumar's previous collaboration on 'Enemy'

Raj and Kumar have previously worked together on the 2021 Tamil film Enemy. The producer's filmography includes movies such as Mark Antony, Lens, Vellayanai, and Thittamirandu, among others. Meanwhile, Raj will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.