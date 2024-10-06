Prakash Raj accused of abruptly leaving set, causing ₹1cr loss
Renowned actor Prakash Raj, recently seen in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, is facing allegations from film producer Vinod Kumar. Kumar has accused Raj of causing a loss of ₹1cr on his movie set due to unexplained absences. The producer publicly questioned Raj's disappearance from the set without prior notice in a social media post. However, it remains unclear which film project these allegations pertain to.
'You said you would call me, but you didn't': Kumar
Kumar's allegations surfaced when Raj shared a photo with Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Minister MK Stalin. In response to this post, Kumar commented on X, "The other three personalities sitting with you have won elections, but you lost the deposit; that's the difference. You made a loss of 1crore in my shooting set, disappearing from the caravan without informing us! What was the reason?! #Justasking !!!" "You said you would call me, but you didn't!!"
The incident is a few days old
Raj added in another tweet, "This happened on the 30th of September 2024.The entire cast and crew were stunned." "Almost 1000 junior artists. It was a 4-day schedule for him. He left from the caravan after receiving a call from some other production! Abandoned us, didn't know what to do!! We had to stop the schedule and caused a huge loss because of that." Raj is yet to respond.
Raj and Kumar's previous collaboration on 'Enemy'
Raj and Kumar have previously worked together on the 2021 Tamil film Enemy. The producer's filmography includes movies such as Mark Antony, Lens, Vellayanai, and Thittamirandu, among others. Meanwhile, Raj will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.