After 'Singham Again,' Salman to lead more cop universe films!

By Isha Sharma 04:12 pm Oct 06, 202404:12 pm

What's the story Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again, has added another star to its already impressive cast. Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the film alongside lead actor Ajay Devgn, reported Pinkvilla. A source revealed that "Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey will finally meet Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham in the third Singham film." The cameo is slated to be filmed within the next 10 days.

Cameo details

Khan's cameo in 'Singham Again' to be brief

Khan's role in Singham Again will not be an extended appearance like those of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. However, Shetty is expected to tease audiences with a glimpse of Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey together. A source stated, "It's only Rohit Shetty who could pull off this mega-crossover that Indian Cinema lovers had been asking for the longest time." Khan will reportedly share the screen with Devgn toward the climax or in the post-credits.

Future plans

Khan's future in Shetty's cop universe

Khan has reportedly allocated one day for filming his cameo in Singham Again. The source added, "While Singham Again will have a small glimpse of Chulbul Pandey, the future timeline of Rohit's cop universe will definitely feature him in a full-fledged avatar." This suggests that fans can expect to see more of Khan's character in upcoming installments of Shetty's popular cop universe.

Release details

'Singham Again' trailer launch and release date

The trailer for Singham Again is set to be unveiled on Monday at an event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Devgn is paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in this action-drama which also stars Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist. The film, which is a sequel to Singham Returns, is scheduled for release during Diwali 2024, clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.﻿