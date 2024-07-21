In short Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent podcast, candidly discussed his 'casanova' image, relationship with his newborn daughter and late father, Rishi Kapoor, and his struggles with mental health.

Professionally, after the success of his film 'Animal', Kapoor is set to star as Lord Ram in the upcoming film 'Ramayana', alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita, and will later feature in 'Love & War' with Bhatt. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about past relationships

'Still living with cheater tag': Ranbir Kapoor discusses 'casanova' image

By Tanvi Gupta 11:36 am Jul 21, 202411:36 am

What's the story In the recent teaser of the podcast, WTF People with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor was candidly seen discussing the 'Casanova' label that he is "still living with!" Kapoor—who is married to fellow actor Alia Bhatt and has a daughter named Raha with her—revealed that his past relationships with actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif led to this reputation. "I have dated two very successful actresses in the past...I got the tag of being a casanova and a cheater," Kapoor stated.

Family ties

Teaser: Kapoor discusses relationship with daughter and late father

In the teaser glimpse, Kapoor also opened up about his relationship with his daughter, born in 2022. "It is like someone has taken your heart out and put it in your hand." Additionally, Kapoor shared insights into his relationship with his late actor father Rishi Kapoor. "My father was a short-tempered man, but a very good man. I never saw the color of his eyes. I was always like this (bends down with his head low). I never said 'no'."

Emotional challenges

Kapoor shared struggles with mental health and therapy

During the podcast, Kapoor also touched upon his struggles with mental health. He revealed that he had tried therapy but found it challenging to open up emotionally. "I've tried therapy," he said, adding, "It's not that I'm against therapy, it's just that I have to open myself up. And I'm very scared of opening myself up." This candid admission provides a rare glimpse into the actor's personal battles beyond his public persona.

Career moves

Kapoor's recent and upcoming professional endeavors

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, which was a massive box office hit, and earned over ₹660cr in India. Looking ahead, the actor is set to appear in the highly-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He will portray Lord Ram and is set to share the screen with Sai Pallavi who will play the role of Sita. He will then work alongside Bhatt in Love & War.