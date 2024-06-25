In brief Simplifying... In brief Prabhas's new film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is set to make a splash at the box office, with projected opening day earnings of ₹120cr-₹140cr in India and ₹60cr-₹70cr internationally.

This comes as no surprise given Prabhas's history of blockbuster openings, with four of his films among the top 10 biggest opening weekend hauls in Indian cinema.

The star-studded film, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, releases on June 27 in multiple languages and formats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' predicted to break records

'Kalki 2898 AD' predicted to gross ₹200cr worldwide on Thursday

By Isha Sharma 02:11 pm Jun 25, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Kalki 2898 AD is predicted to make a record-breaking debut at the global box office. Industry tracker Sacnilk anticipates that the dystopian science-fiction movie could gross up to ₹200cr on its first day of worldwide release. This projection would not only set a record for 2024 but also rank as the third-best opening day haul of all time. If these predictions hold true, actor Prabhas will have three of the top five biggest openings ever to his credit!

Pre-Sales surge

Prabhas's star power fuels record pre-sales for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Despite a challenging run for him post-Baahubali, Prabhas's latest film is witnessing record-breaking pre-sales in Telugu-speaking regions. Sacnilk reports an increased interest from Hindi-speaking markets where the actor's popularity is growing. The advance sales for the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD are tracking in line with Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, projecting an opening day earning between ₹120cr and ₹140cr in India.

Revenue breakdown

Regional and overseas revenue projections for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions, Prabhas's home ground, are expected to contribute around ₹90cr to ₹100cr to the opening day total. North India is projected to generate more revenue than Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu combined. On the international front, Kalki 2898 AD is anticipated to earn between ₹60cr and ₹70cr on its opening day, leading to a combined global opening of between ₹180cr and ₹210cr.

Box office success

Prabhas's history of grand openings in Indian cinema

Prabhas has a track record of delivering impressive openings. Four of the top 10 biggest opening weekend hauls in the history of Indian cinema reportedly came from his movies - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹391cr), Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (₹302cr), Adipurush (₹261cr), and Saaho (₹237cr). The actor holds two of the three biggest opening-day hauls of all time, with SS Rajamouli's RRR holding the record for the largest at ₹223cr.

Film release

'Kalki 2898 AD': Star-studded cast and release details

Kalki 2898 AD, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani among others, is set to release on June 27. The film will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. It will also be released in various formats including IMAX. The film has been directed by Nag Ashwin.