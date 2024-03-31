Next Article

Shoojit Sircar's 'Shoebite' has been trapped in limbo for a long time

Shoojit Sircar-Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shoebite' to release soon? What we know

By Tanvi Gupta 12:46 pm Mar 31, 2024

What's the story Despite being completed over a decade ago in 2012, the much-anticipated film Shoebite, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and starring legend Amitabh Bachchan, remains unreleased, trapped in limbo. Legal proceedings initiated by the original producer, Percept Picture Company, have cast a shadow over its release. However, there is now a glimmer of hope, as reports suggest that Shoebite may finally see the light of day.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sircar marked his directorial debut in 2005 with the romantic war drama Yahaan, starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Minissha Lamba. Since then, he has consistently excelled in his craft. The director has collaborated with Bachchan on multiple projects, including Shoebite. Their 2015 film, Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, garnered widespread acclaim, while their other collaboration on Pink earned Sircar the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Given this track record, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Shoebite.

Emotional bond

Sircar's deep connection to 'Shoebite' and Bachchan's performance

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Sircar expressed a profound connection to the unreleased Shoebite. He stated, "Shoebite is very close to my heart as it was our first collaboration. I wish I could show you how Mr Bachchan has poured his heart and soul into his character." "While Mr Bachchan is known for his dialogue delivery, in Shoebite, he is not a talkative person—it is just pure emotions bursting out of him," the filmmaker added.

Character portrayal

Bachchan's unique role and Sircar's efforts to resolve legal issues

Further, the director also revealed that they are actively working towards resolving the legal complications preventing the film's release, stating, "We are trying hard to sort out things, but it's complicated." "I hope it gets resolved, and we get to release it," Sircar added. Meanwhile, the rights to the unreleased film are currently being held by Disney and Fox, an anonymous source told the portal. It remains to be seen if it'll be a theatrical or OTT release.

Film rights

What was the legal dispute all about?

In 2020, reports suggested that Sircar's film may never be released. The film's original producer Shailendra Singh claimed, "I wrote a story of an old man called Jonney D'Souza and how he sets out on a journey to meet his bedridden wife, walking mile after mile. The whole incident happened around 13 years ago." "I signed Bachchan for the same." However, he accused Sircar—along with producer Ronnie Screwvala—of stealing his story and altering its name, leading to the longstanding dispute.