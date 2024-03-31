Next Article

'Godzilla x Kong' box office collection: Day 2

'Godzilla x Kong' roars at box office; mints Rs. 25cr

By Tanvi Gupta 12:41 pm Mar 31, 202412:41 pm

What's the story On Friday, the long-awaited sequel to Godzilla vs Kong, titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, made its grand entrance into Indian theaters. As anticipated, the film smashed expectations by opening with an impressive Rs. 13.25cr, despite direct competition from Crew and Aadujeevitham. Undeterred, the film continued its relentless march forward, making another significant leap on Saturday (day 2). Here's the breakdown of the collections.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Godzilla x Kong has been well-received by both audiences and critics. Additionally, CinemaScore has ranked it as the second-best film in the "MonsterVerse"—a multimedia franchise and interconnected universe showcasing Godzilla, King Kong, and various other characters, all owned and crafted by Toho Co., Ltd. Meanwhile, the recently released film is helmed by Adam Wingard and boasts performances from Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Audience turnout

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' collection, occupancy rates

As per Sacnilk, Godzilla x Kong added Rs. 12.5cr on Saturday. With this, the film's total in two days stands at Rs. 25.75cr. It saw an overall English occupancy of 35% in India. Morning shows recorded a 23.29% occupancy rate, while afternoon shows experienced a slightly higher rate of 34.74%. Evening and night shows attracted more viewers with occupancy rates of 40.57% and 41.39% respectively.

Plot

About 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

A follow-up to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), The New Empire marks the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise. It also serves as the 38th entry in the Godzilla series and the 13th in the King Kong saga. Returning from the previous film, Hall, Henry, and Hottle reprise their respective roles. The storyline follows Kong's discovery of more of his kind on Hollow Earth, prompting a collaboration with Godzilla to thwart the tyrannical leader of their species.

More about MonsterVerse

In detail: Everything about MonsterVerse

The MonsterVerse franchise comprises five films and two television series developed by Legendary Pictures. The film lineup features Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the latest addition, Godzilla X Kong. As for the series, Skull Island is available on Netflix, while Monarch: Legacy of Monsters can be watched on Apple TV+. Impressively, the franchise has amassed a global box-office revenue of $1.955B.