Selena Gomez's deleted Instagram post sparks debate

Selena Gomez sparks fan outrage with her quick post-and-delete

By Tanvi Gupta 09:48 am Mar 25, 202409:48 am

What's the story Selena Gomez sparked a frenzy on social media when she briefly shared two bold images on her Instagram account on Sunday evening. Although she deleted them within a minute, her followers wasted no time in saving and reposting them on X/Twitter. In these snapshots, the 31-year-old singer can be seen sporting a striking black top featuring a bold heart-shaped neckline that left little to the imagination. Fans were left curious as to why Gomez removed the images.

Was there a wardrobe mishap? Gomez's fans wondered

The rapid deletion of the photos ignited speculation that Gomez might have encountered a "wardrobe malfunction." Netizens discussed Gomez's physical appearance, with some pointing out that her top appeared to have slipped slightly lower than expected in one of the images. Meanwhile, others brought up potential cosmetic surgery theories.

A potential weight gain: All the theories that emerged

Some fans hypothesized that the increase in Gomez's bust size could be a side effect of her lupus medication. However, there is no scientific backing for this theory. Others suggested that the images may have been the result of potential weight gain, possibly influenced by her medical regimen, a topic she has openly discussed. Regardless of these conjectures, Gomez remains a steadfast advocate for body positivity and transparency.

Gomez's lupus battle and advocacy for body positivity

Gomez has been candid about her decade-long struggle with lupus, an autoimmune disease that predominantly affects women aged 15 to 45. She has also divulged information about her kidney transplant and chemotherapy treatments, as well as the toll of the disease on her mental health. Despite the controversy stirred by the Instagram post, Gomez continues to champion body positivity and openness in her public persona.

Meanwhile, fans rallied behind Gomez against the body-shaming comments

Amid all the frenzy, the Wolves singer's fans denounced those who made disparaging comments about her physique. One fan expressed: "Gomez is battling for her life due to an autoimmune disease known as systemic lupus erythematosus. Mocking her weight when you're fully aware that she has a disease is appalling." Other fans echoed this sentiment, lauding Gomez's honesty and authenticity as a public figure.

This is how fans called out bullies