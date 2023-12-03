WhatsApp to soon let users share statuses directly to Instagram

By Akash Pandey

The feature will allow users to engage with their WhatsApp and Instagram audience simultaneously

WhatsApp has constantly been exploring innovative methods for users to share status updates on various platforms. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android update reveals the platform is developing a new in-app option to enable users to share their status updates on Instagram. Earlier this year in a beta update, it introduced an optional feature to set up automatic sharing of statuses to Facebook Story.

New feature to be optional

A screenshot shared byWABetaInfo showed that WhatsApp is striving to improve its status-sharing functionality, extending compatibility to Instagram in addition to the option of sharing status updates on Facebook. It is essential to note that users will retain full control over the content they choose to share. Moreover, the feature will be optional, granting individuals the freedom to decide whether to enable it.

Updating status across multiple platforms to become seamless

The introduction of this new feature would enable WhatsApp users to share status updates on Instagram, offering numerous benefits, with time-saving being a significant advantage. Furthermore, it will improve the reliability and consistency of content sharing across Meta's platforms. Instead of the need to generate and post distinct updates on both WhatsApp and Instagram, users can now perform the action in a single step.

It is currently under development

This upcoming feature will empower users to interact with their audience on social platforms more seamlessly. At the moment, some beta testers can discover it in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (2.23.25.20). It will be released to the public in a future app update.