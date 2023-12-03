SpaceX launches yet another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida

By Akash Pandey 12:58 pm Dec 03, 202312:58 pm

Starlink satellites aim to expand global internet coverage

SpaceX has made headlines again by launching 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit. A Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Starlink satellites, took off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:00pm EST on Saturday (9:30am IST on Sunday). For those unaware, Starlink is an extensive array of satellites positioned in low-Earth orbit (LEO), designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet access globally in underserved or remote areas. It also seeks to enhance internet connectivity in urban and suburban regions.

Falcon 9's first stage landed after 8.5 minutes

After its successful take off, the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage made a triumphant return to Earth, landing vertically about 8.5 minutes after liftoff. It touched down on a droneship called "A Shortfall of Gravitas" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida. According to SpaceX, this was the sixth successful launch and landing for this particular first stage booster.

Starlink network continues to grow

The 23 satellites were set to be deployed into LEO around 65.5 minutes after launch. Now, let's talk numbers. Astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell has said that the Starlink network, which offers worldwide internet service, already has over 5,000 operational satellites. Moreover, SpaceX is allowed to deploy up to 12,000 Starlink satellites. Interestingly, the company has even requested permission to launch an additional 30,000 spacecraft.