Google delays Gemini AI model launch to early 2024: Report

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Google delays Gemini AI model launch to early 2024: Report

By Akash Pandey 11:56 am Dec 03, 202311:56 am

Google is still in the process of finalizing the primary version of Gemini

Google's next-generation AI model, Gemini, has hit a snag, with its public launch pushed back to January 2024. The AI foundation model was supposed to have a big reveal next week but is still struggling with certain non-English queries. Citing two anonymous insiders, The Information reported that a series of events in California, New York, and Washington for Gemini's launch have been postponed. To recall, Google announced Gemini at I/O 2023 in May.

2/5

Issues with non-English queries behind delay

Gemini's release was reportedly delayed after Google "found the AI didn't reliably handle some non-English queries." CEO Sundar Pichai stressed the importance of global language support, stating in November that they are focused on getting Gemini 1.0 out as soon as possible and making sure it is competitive enough. Despite language struggles, insiders said Gemini has met or surpassed GPT-4's standards in some areas. Interestingly, Gemini aims to outshine OpenAI's model with its advanced text and image generation capabilities.

3/5

AI model has impressive multimodal capabilities

At I/O 2023, Google revealed Gemini's impressive multimodal abilities, previously not seen in other models. The AI model can understand text and images while efficiently integrating tools and APIs. Sissie Hsiao, Google's vice-president and manager of Bard and Google Assistant, said Gemini could "draw me three pictures of the steps to how to ice a three-layer cake" when asked. At the moment, Google is, however, said to be still "finalizing the primary, biggest version of Gemini."

4/5

How Gemini aims to outperform GPT-4

Gemini can handle multiple types of data. It is said to possess the capability to comprehend and generate text, images, and other forms of content, such as websites, based on sketches or written descriptions. The AI model reportedly exhibits superior performance compared to OpenAI's GPT-4, leveraging significantly greater computing power than its rival. Although Google already has a generative AI model, Bard, consumer awareness currently favors ChatGPT. Analysts suggest that this dynamic might shift once Gemini is officially launched.

5/5

Integration into Google services and future innovations

It's unclear when Gemini will be incorporated into Google services like Bard, Search, and Workspace. However, Google plans to offer various sizes of Gemini, including a lightweight "Gecko" for mobile devices. The company also mentioned that Gemini is designed to "enable future innovations, like memory and planning." As the launch nears, the tech world eagerly anticipates the impact of Gemini's advanced features on AI applications.