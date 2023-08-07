Technology

SpaceX boosts Starlink network, sends 22 satellites to orbit

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 07, 2023

The satellites have been deployed in orbit (Photo credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX has nailed the launch of 22 Starlink satellites and successfully landed the Falcon 9 rocket on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The rocket's upper stage carried the internet satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO) and successfully deployed them, confirmed the company. The mission took off earlier today from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Rocket's first stage returned nearly 9 mins after launch

The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage was returned to Earth, about 8.5 minutes after launch, as planned. It landed on the SpaceX droneship called 'A Shortfall of Gravitas,' positioned in the Atlantic. It was the fourth launch and landing for this particular booster, per SpaceX. Starlink aims to bring high-speed internet to even the most remote corners of the world.

More than 4,500 Starlink satellites are currently operational

So far, SpaceX has launched around 4,900 Starlink satellites. Of these, over 4,500 are currently operational, per satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX plans to deploy thousands of more satellites in the coming months. The company received approval for launching 12,000 satellites and has requested to launch an additional 30,000. This ambitious project, however, raises concerns about space debris and interference with astronomical observations.