Free Fire MAX codes for November 11: Redeem in-game items

Technology 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 10:19 am Nov 11, 2023

Some codes are region dependent and may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has unveiled redeem codes for Saturday (November 11), giving players the opportunity to obtain various in-game items like outfits, skins, bundles, diamonds, and more. These exclusive alphanumeric codes can be redeemed on the official redemption website. Moreover, players who broadcast their gameplay or create instructional content can take advantage of these codes to improve their in-game look and draw more followers. Here's more on how to redeem these codes and the regulations that apply to them.

Check out today's codes

Here are the redeem codes for Saturday (November 11). Players should keep in mind the rules surrounding these codes, as they have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and could be restricted to specific regions. Y6ACLK7KUD1N, ZRJAPH294KV5, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, X99TK56XDJ4X B3G7A22TWDR7X, FF7MUY4ME6SC, FF10617KGUF9, FF119MB3PFA5 WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11WFNPP956, SARG886AV5GR, FF11HHGCGK3B WEYVGQC3CT8Q, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ To increase the likelihood of successful redemption, players are encouraged to redeem as many codes as they can.

Here's how to claim free in-game rewards

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday (November 11), follow these instructions: First, go to the redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and sign in to your game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. Input any of the redeem codes into the text box and click the confirm button. If the redemption is successful, you will be notified, and the rewards will be sent to your mail section within 24 hours.