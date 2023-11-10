OPPO is promising satellite connectivity for next Find X flagship

OPPO is promising satellite connectivity for next Find X flagship

By Akash Pandey 06:09 pm Nov 10, 202306:09 pm

Find X7 Pro will likely use Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC

OPPO has announced that its forthcoming flagship smartphone, possibly the Find X7 Pro, will incorporate satellite communication capabilities. This news comes on the heels of Qualcomm's decision to end its collaboration with Iridium and discontinue the Snapdragon Satellite project, which aimed to introduce satellite connectivity to Android devices by the second half of 2023. While OPPO has not shared specifics about the timeline, regional support, or technology partners, this development signals a promising future for satellite connectivity in smartphones.

Technology partners and compatibility remain unknown

With the Snapdragon Satellite project no longer in play, it remains uncertain which technology partners OPPO is teaming up with to integrate satellite communication into its upcoming flagship device. Speculation suggests that the Find X7 Pro may be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, hinting at some level of compatibility with Qualcomm SoCs. However, OPPO is yet to reveal any details about a worldwide release or regional access to the phone's satellite communication feature.

Global launch and regional support uncertain

The global launch of the Find X7 Pro has not been confirmed by OPPO, leaving its international availability in question. The company opted not to release its previous flagship, the Find X6 Pro, internationally. Moreover, even if the Find X7 Pro does see a global launch, satellite communication might remain a region-specific feature. For instance, Apple concentrated on the US market, while Snapdragon Satellite focused on North America and Europe.