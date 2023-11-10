Nothing reportedly planning January launch event: What to expect

Nothing reportedly planning January launch event: What to expect

In July 2021, Nothing made its debut with the Ear (1) TWS earbuds, followed by the Ear (2) in March 2022. Now, a recent leak suggests that the company is gearing up for a January 2024 announcement. Although Nothing has also released the Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds, the true successor to the Ear series remains under wraps. Many speculate that the forthcoming event could unveil the highly anticipated Nothing Ear (3).

Possibility of new product or sequel to Ear (Stick)

Considering that the Nothing Ear (2) will be less than a year old in January, some argue that it might be too soon for the company to launch a successor. Instead, Nothing could potentially reveal a follow-up to the Ear (Stick) or debut an entirely new product to broaden its range. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the upcoming launch will focus on accessories rather than smartphones.

CEO Carl Pei teases "something naughty" coming soon

Adding fuel to the fire, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei hinted on X that "something naughty" from the company is arriving next week. It is uncertain whether this teaser is connected to the January event or if Nothing has a surprise up its sleeve. Eager fans and tech aficionados will have to stay tuned for more details on what the company has in store for its future announcements.