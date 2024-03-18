Next Article

British actor Nicholas Galitzine's best works across film and TV

By Isha Sharma 07:04 pm Mar 18, 202407:04 pm

What's the story British actor Nicholas Galitzine is currently in the news for starring in the romantic comedy The Idea of You, which recently had its world premiere at South by Southwest. Also starring Anne Hathaway, it's the story of an unlikely romance between a 40-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. Not familiar with him? Check out the titles that have brought him fame over the years.

#1

'Handsome Devil'

HD is set at an all-boys boarding school and co-stars Fionn O'Shea, Andrew Scott, and Michael McElhatton. Dealing with serious themes of homosexuality and competitiveness among men, it enjoyed a favorable critical response and won the award for Best Irish Feature of 2017 at the Dublin Film Critics' Circle. It also earned four nominations at the 2018 Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards.

#2

'Cinderella'

Galitzine, who featured as Prince Robert in Cinderella, said about the role, "[He is a] much more humanized version of a fairytale prince" and is "more real," "much more honest" and "less archetypal." Directed by Kay Cannon, it is headlined by Camila Cabello (who plays the eponymous role), Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. Watch the fairytale romance on Amazon Prime Video.

#3

'Red, White & Royal Blue'

IMDb describes the film as, "When the feud between the son of the American President and Britain's prince threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations, the two are forced into a staged truce that sparks something deeper." Directed by Matthew López, it was praised for its treatment of homosexuality, performances, and storyline. It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

#4

'Mary & George'

Earlier this month, he was seen in the historical drama miniseries Mary & George, which draws its story from Benjamin Woolley's 2017 non-fiction book The King's Assassin. In the seven-episode long miniseries, Galitzine plays George Villiers, first Duke of Buckingham, while Julianne Moore is cast as Mary Villiers, the Countess of Buckingham. In its review, The Guardian called it "fresh and new and interesting."