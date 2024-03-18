Next Article

Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' climax scene shoot to begin in Kerala

'Thalapathy' Vijay returns to Kerala for 'GOAT' after 14 years

By Tanvi Gupta 06:49 pm Mar 18, 202406:49 pm

What's the story South sensation Thalapathy Vijay is all set to film the climax of his forthcoming movie Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in Trivandrum, Kerala. This marks his much-anticipated return to the state after a 14-year break. The announcement sparked immense excitement among fans, with hundreds thronging the Thiruvananthapuram airport to greet him. Rumors that this could be Vijay's last project before stepping into politics have only heightened the anticipation.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Anticipation and interest have reached their zenith for the highly awaited film GOAT. Helmed by Venkat Prabu, the project boasts a stellar cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Laila, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, and others. Notably, the last time Vijay filmed in Kerala was for his 2011 movie Kavalan. Now he has returned to shoot the climax of GOAT at a stadium located in Trivandrum.

Viral

Fans welcomed Vijay with energetic vibes in Kerala

Footage of fans eagerly awaiting the Varisu actor's arrival at the airport spread like wildfire, reflecting their enthusiasm for his comeback. The police implemented robust safety measures to manage the crowd. Social media buzzed with trending hashtags like "Vijay Storm Hits Kerala" and "Goat." The actor's immense popularity in Kerala is further underscored by the success of his 2023 film Leo, which raked in over Rs. 60cr at the Kerala box office.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this video

About the upcoming project

Vijay's 'GOAT' nearing completion, slated for release this year

GOAT, bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, is nearing the end of its production phase. The film was shot in diverse locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, and Thailand. It features a formidable technical team with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni. Fans can anticipate a dance number featuring Vijay and celebrated choreographer Deva. The film is slated to premiere later this year with an official announcement expected shortly.

Political journey

Vijay's possible shift from cinema to politics

Upon wrapping up GOAT, Vijay reportedly plans to star in one more movie before bidding adieu to the entertainment industry. The actor has already inaugurated his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, which is currently accepting memberships. He is preparing to contest the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections scheduled for 2026. When Vijay announced his decision, he stated, "I'll complete the project...And I will embark on this journey to serve the people of Tamil Nadu."