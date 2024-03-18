Next Article

Venkat Prabhu spills beans on 'GOAT'; reveals exciting Vijay update

By Aikantik Bag 02:30 pm Mar 18, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Rumors are rife that Thalapathy Vijay will bid adieu to acting soon in order to focus on his political career. His upcoming sci-fi actioner GOAT: The Greatest of All Time has been in the buzz and makers are leaving no stone unturned in making it a blockbuster. The makers are currently filming the project and aiming for an April wrap-up. Meanwhile, director Venkat Prabhu recently clarified his choice of an English title for this multilingual release.

Excitement

Prabhu promised a big update will come soon

At a media gathering during the elections of the Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association, Prabhu shared his reasoning for selecting an English title for his film. He expressed that having an English title would simplify things by avoiding translation into multiple languages. He drew comparisons with KGF and illustrated how one English word could connect with diverse language audiences. The director also hinted at a substantial update about GOAT to be disclosed in approximately a week.

What Next?

'GOAT' looking at a solo release

Adding to the excitement, Prabhu revealed that Vijay has crooned a song in GOAT. Yuvan Shankar Raja is helming the music and the movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, and Prabhu Deva, among others. The makers are eyeing a solo release, tentatively around Diwali.