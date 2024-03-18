Next Article

BABYMONSTER announces fanmeet tour ahead of 'BABYMONS7ER' release; cities unveiled

What's the story YG Entertainment's newest girl group, BABYMONSTER, has announced the cities for their upcoming fanmeet tour. The K-pop group shared a vibrant poster on their official social media accounts, revealing the tour's title as "BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE." Kicking off in Tokyo, the tour will then make its way to Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok.

The girl group gearing up for 'BABYMONS7ER'

In addition to the thrilling fanmeet tour, BABYMONSTER is also gearing up for their extended play titled BABYMONS7ER. It is slated for an April release. With excitement building for both the tour and their fresh music release, fans can't keep calm. The girl group debuted with the single Batter Up in November 2023, which went on to become an instant hit. Their recent release Stuck in the Middle was unveiled in February.

