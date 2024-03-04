Next Article

'Oti Uttam' releases on March 22

Exclusive: 'Oti Uttam's 'Bondhu Bhabi' marks tribute to Uttam Kumar

By Aikantik Bag 03:51 pm Mar 04, 202403:51 pm

What's the story National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is gearing up for the upcoming romantic comedy Oti Uttam. The VFX-heavy film marks Uttam Kumar's "return" to celluloid after 42 years. Ahead of its release, the film's music director Saptak Sanai Das sat for an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes and spilled some new beans. Sanai revealed that they have made an Uttam Kumar tribute song.

Tribute

What makes 'Bondhu Bhabi' more special?

The tribute song is titled Bondhu Bhabi and a short snippet was used in the recently released trailer, too. Speaking about the song, Sanai said, "The tribute track is crooned by [Chandrabindoo's] Upal Sengupta. The lyrics are penned by Mukherji himself. The unique thing is that the lyrics have names of several Kumar starrers and the heartwarming track will be a sure-shot tearjerker."

Release

Release date and cast of the film

NewsBytes got an exclusive preview of the song and we can confirm that Sengupta's heartwarming vocals heighten the track's impact by notches. Without divulging details, Sanai revealed that the song appears at a turning point in the film. The movie is set for a March 22 release and is headlined by Anindya Sengupta, Roshni Bhattacharyya, and Vikram Chatterjee, among others.