Next Article

'Madgaon Express' will be released on March 22

'Madgaon Express' trailer coming tomorrow; unique promotions continue

By Isha Sharma 03:47 pm Mar 04, 202403:47 pm

What's the story Actor Kunal Kemmu is gearing up to slide into hitherto uncharted territory through the upcoming comedy-drama film Madgaon Express, his debut directorial. Headlined by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, it also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. On Monday, the makers unveiled Kadam's character as gangster Kanchan Komdbi. An Excel Entertainment production, its trailer will be out on Tuesday and the movie will be released in cinemas on March 22, 2024.

Kadam's announcement

Kadam's video; more about her career

The video features an all-female gangster group led by Kadam, who can be seen wielding a gun and strictly asking the audience not to waste any time and watch the trailer. Kadam—recently seen in Laapataa Ladies—is a Hindi-Marathi actor known for her work in projects such as Singham Returns (reportedly her debut Hindi project), Jhund, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Antim: The Final Truth, among others.

Twitter Post

Check out the video here

Upendra Limaye's addition

Limaye is playing Mendoza 'bhai'

Additionally, Marathi actor Upendra Limaye, who recently shot to fame through his special appearance as Freddy in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, is also a part of the cast ensemble. A quirky video of his addition to the cast was unveiled on Sunday, where he could be seen acing a headstand and asking viewers to "watch the film in theaters." ME revolves around three childhood friends who take a trip to Goa that leads to unforeseen events.

Kemmu's thoughts

Kemmu on his debut feature directorial

Kemmu announced the film in August 2022. Back then, he had written on social media, "It all started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it's becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen." Interestingly, Kemmu had previously written dialogues for the zombie horror-comedy Go Goa Gone, which he also starred in.

Clash

It will clash with 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

Madgaon Express will clash with Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which traces the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Notably, March 22 marks National Martyrs Day. In his press statement last year, Hooda emphasized his commitment to portraying Savarkar in the film. He mentioned facing severe agony and losses, including risking his life by losing 26kg in a month to better suit the title character. Ankita Lokhande co-stars.

Poll

Which film will you watch on March 22?