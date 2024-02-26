'Article 370' is currently running in Indian theaters now

'Article 370': Yami Gautam Dhar starrer banned in Gulf countries

By Aikantik Bag 12:48 pm Feb 26, 2024

What's the story The curious case of Bollywood films getting halted in Gulf countries continues. Yami Gautam Dhar's Article 370 has become the latest movie to get banned. This is the second time in 2024 after Hrithik Roshan's Fighter was banned earlier. The recently released political thriller revolves around the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The movie has received rave reviews in India and is raking in decent money. It also stars Priya Mani and Arun Govil.

Film's themes and impact on cultural exchange

Article 370 is reportedly based on true events and it explores universal human experiences within a complicated socio-political environment, touching on themes of identity, struggle, and resilience. The ban in the Gulf underscores a worrisome trend of censorship and restricted cultural exchange, as Indian cinema has a devoted following in the region. The gap between Bollywood's impact on the Gulf's entertainment industry and the limited access to Indian films in its theaters is quite striking.

PM Modi endorsed 'Article 370'

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the film in Jammu and said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information." Gautam Dhar responded, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!"