Why David S Goyer stepped down as 'Foundation' showrunner

By Isha Sharma 12:42 pm Feb 26, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Apple TV+'s sci-fi hit Foundation has encountered a new roadblock before it resumes shooting for the upcoming third season. The project's co-creator David S Goyer has stepped down as showrunner, though he will remain "creatively involved" and "contribute to scripts." Instead, executive producer Bill Bost will now take up Goyer's previous role. Notably, Goyer won't be directing any upcoming episodes either, despite having previously helmed three of the first 20 episodes.

Budgetary issues caused this decision

The third season of Foundation, set to continue production in Prague (shooting location) next month, is dealing with budgetary issues, which led to conflicts between Goyer and Skydance executives, the show's production company. For context, the first season of Foundation reportedly cost around a massive $45M. Moreover, despite Goyer's decision to distance himself from showrunner responsibilities, he will continue to essentially retain that title, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Foundation' has been reeling from financial issues for a while

Production on the upcoming third season began in 2023 and while the crew shot half of the season, work had to be halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Then, production was supposed to resume earlier in February but was delayed yet again due to "issues with budgeting and physical production," per Deadline. Now, the cameras will finally begin rolling on March 6.

'Foundation's success and Goyer's enthusiasm for Season 3

Despite these challenges, Foundation has gained increasing recognition and acclaim since its debut. The second season boasts a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 78% audience score, both higher than the first season's ratings. Goyer previously expressed enthusiasm for the third season, stating, "I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga...This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage."

Know more about 'Foundation's story and cast

Foundation has been adapted from novelist Isaac Asimov's popular namesake book series. It debuted in September 2021 and stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Laura Birn, among others. IMDb describes it as "a complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire." Alongside Goyer, it was co-created by Josh Friedman.

'Foundation' aside, this is what Goyer is known for

Apart from his contribution to the popular sci-fi show, writer-producer-director Goyer is also known for writing the story of Hellraiser (2022), creating The Sandman (2022), penning the screenplay of Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), and writing Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises—Christopher Nolan's genre-defining Batman trilogy. Per IMDB, his upcoming projects include the TV series The Eternal Champion, Murderbot, and the film The First Omen.