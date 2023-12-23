'Loki' to 'Gen V': Best superhero shows of 2023

By Namrata Ganguly

Step into a realm where capes and masks reign supreme, where extraordinary abilities and moral dilemmas collide in a spectacular showcase of heroism. As we venture into the new year, here's a look back at the best superhero shows of 2023. From iconic characters to fresh faces, this collection offers a powerful blend of action, drama, and the timeless struggle between good and evil.

'Gen V' (2023- )

A spin-off of the popular series The Boys, Gen V immerses audiences in a near-future society grappling with the consequences of genetic enhancement. As individuals with augmented abilities, known as Gen V, navigate a world filled with moral dilemmas and societal divisions, the series delves into the ethical complexities of scientific progress.

'Secret Invasion' (2023)

Secret Invasion is a Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) thriller unraveling a covert invasion by Skrulls, shape-shifting extraterrestrials. Starring Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, the series explores the paranoia and mistrust that ensue as impostors replace heroes. Filled with twists, alliances, and galactic stakes, it is a suspenseful exploration of trust and identity in the MCU.

'Extraordinary' (2023- )

Extraordinary unveils a world where ordinary people discover extraordinary abilities, forcing them to navigate the complexities of power and responsibility. As they grapple with newfound gifts, alliances, and a shadowy organization bent on controlling them, the series weaves a thrilling tapestry of suspense, morality, and the enduring human spirit. It explores the timeless question: what happens when the extraordinary becomes an everyday reality?

'Star Wars- Ahsoka' (2023- )

Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the iconic former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, in her post-Empire quest. As she navigates the galaxy's shadows, the series unravels untold stories and confronts old adversaries. With the Force as her guide, Ahsoka's journey becomes a pivotal chapter in the Star Wars saga, blending action, mysticism, and the enduring legacy of the Force.

'Loki' (2021-2023)

Loki unravels the mischievous titular Marvel character's journey after Avengers: Endgame. The God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, finds himself ensnared by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization policing the multiverse. As he confronts alternate versions of himself and cosmic conspiracies, the series blends humor, action, and existential questions, offering a captivating exploration of identity, destiny, and the chaos of time.