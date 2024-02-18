Brad Pitt is dating Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt 'couldn't be happier' with Ines de Ramon: Report

What's the story Hollywood heartthrob and Oscar winner Brad Pitt seems to have found love again after his turbulent and very public separation from actor Angelina Jolie. Pitt (60) is reportedly in a relationship with 34-year-old jewelry executive Ines de Ramon. Per reports, the relationship is "serious" and moving in the right direction, with the couple even deciding to recently move in together at Pitt's California residence.

Pitt is 'very happy with her'

An insider told PEOPLE, "They were spending so much time together at [Pitt's] that it just made sense for [de Ramon] to move in with him." "[Pitt's] very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing," they added "Since the divorce, [Pitt's] dated but never seriously. This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn't be happier," the source said. He was previously married to Jolie from 2014-19 and to Jennifer Aniston from 2000-05.

De Ramon a 'kind, funny, very special' person

The source described de Ramon as "kind, funny and very special" and emphasized how "amazing" it was to see Pitt's happiness restored with her. They added, "With [de Ramon], he found his spark again. It's truly amazing to see. [Pitt's] a great guy. He deserves to be happy." De Ramon, who serves as the head of wholesale for Anita Ko Jewelry, ended her three-year marriage to actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) in 2022.

Pitt, de Ramon have reportedly been together since 2022

Per reports, the couple was spotted together for the first time in November 2022 at Los Angeles's Orpheum Theatre where they spent time with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Back then, a source told PEOPLE, "They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice. Ines is cute, fun, and energetic. She has a great personality. [Pitt] enjoys spending time with her."

Pitt wants Jolie to know he's happy!

Further underlining their love for each other, a source last year told Daily Mail, "They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious. She has met most of his kids." "He wants [Jolie] to know...he is happy with someone else. [Pitt] does not care what [Wesley] thinks of him, nor what [Wesley] thinks of him dating [de Ramon]." Even though [Wesley] is out of the picture, [Pitt and de Ramon] are going to continue keeping it on the DL."