Amid Tom Holland-Zendaya breakup rumors, exploring their relationship timeline

By Tanvi Gupta 09:46 pm Jan 13, 2024

Exploring Tom Holland, Zendaya's relationship timeline

Hollywood actor-singer Zendaya recently stirred rumors of a breakup with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland that have sent shockwaves through their fan base. However, Holland addressed the rumors, emphatically stating "absolutely not" in a video captured by TMZ on Friday (local time). The gossip began when fans noticed that the Dune star had unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Holland. However, he continues to follow her on the social media platform. Amid these rumors, let's revisit their relationship timeline.

They first ignited romance rumors in 2017

The sparks of romance between Holland and Zendaya first flew in July 2017 during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Despite initial speculation, Zendaya clarified in August that they were just "friends." While rehearsing and filming Spider-Man: Far From Home before its June 2019 release, the duo kept their romance under wraps. It wasn't until the movie's debut that audiences witnessed their on-screen kiss for the first time, adding fuel to their off-screen romance.

When they confirmed their relationship on Instagram

Holland and Zendaya, co-stars in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), reignited dating speculations with a reported passionate kiss inside a car in July 2021. Later, marking Zendaya's 25th birthday on September 1 the same year, Holland shared an intimate mirror selfie of the duo with a heartfelt caption. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're [sp] up, (sic)," he wrote. Zendaya responded with affection, commenting, "Calling now," adding a red heart emoji.

Addressing engagement rumors and social media presence

Apart from breakup rumors, the couple also faced engagement speculation after Zendaya shared an Instagram Story featuring a ring last year. She later debunked the rumors, humorously asking if fans believed that was how she would announce such news. Meanwhile, Holland maintains a minimal social media presence and has expressed disinterest in keeping up with it. He revealed to Buzzfeed in 2023 that he deletes his Instagram for days sometimes and struggles to keep up with messages from Zendaya.

Couple celebrated New Year's Eve together before breakup rumors

Since unveiling their relationship, the duo have been candid about their affection for each other, with Holland calling Zendaya "my MJ" and Zendaya referring to him as "the one who makes me the happiest." Both emphasize keeping their relationship "as sacred as possible," as disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter by Holland. Contrary to breakup rumors, TMZ reported that the couple spent New Year's Eve together, suggesting a continued bond between the two stars.