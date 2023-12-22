'Happy Valley' to 'The Diplomat': Best BBC shows of 2023

'Happy Valley' to 'The Diplomat': Best BBC shows of 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 11:56 pm Dec 22, 2023

Prepare to be immersed in a world of unparalleled storytelling, exceptional performances, and gripping narratives as we explore the standout offerings from BBC in 2023. BBC continues to deliver diverse and high-quality content that transcends borders. Join us on a journey through the best BBC shows of the year, a testament to the network's commitment to excellence in television.

'Planet Earth III' (2023)

Planet Earth III mesmerizes audiences with breathtaking visuals and unparalleled storytelling, immersing viewers in the wonders of our planet's diverse ecosystems. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, this nature documentary captures the intricate dance of life, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of Earth's inhabitants. From awe-inspiring landscapes to intimate wildlife moments, the series delivers a powerful narrative that deepens our connection to the natural world.

'The Diplomat' (2023- )

The Diplomat immerses viewers in the high-stakes world of international relations, following the life and challenges of a seasoned diplomat. As she maneuvers through political intrigue, global crises, and personal sacrifices, the series offers a compelling blend of suspense, drama, and a nuanced exploration of diplomacy's complexities. The series, which premiered in February, is produced by BBC Studios and World Productions.

'Dreaming Whilst Black' (2023)

Dreaming Whilst Black is a comedic gem that follows the escapades of Kwabena, a young, ambitious filmmaker navigating the challenges of breaking into the entertainment industry. Set against the backdrop of London's vibrant creative scene, the series offers a satirical take on race, culture, and the pursuit of dreams. It explores the highs and lows of chasing success in a dynamic and competitive landscape.

'Dreamland' (2023- )

The British comedy series Dreamland is based on Sharon Horgan's 2017 Sky Arts short Morgana Robinson's Summer. Set in the town of Margate, it follows Trish, the eldest sister, who is expecting a girl child and receiving support from her mother and her sisters Clare and Leila. However, Mel, another sister, returns unexpectedly and poses a threat to the stability of the entire family.

'Happy Valley' (2014-2023)

Happy Valley is a gripping crime drama that unravels in a small English town where police sergeant Catherine Cawood navigates personal tragedies while dealing with a kidnapping case. Sarah Lancashire delivers a powerhouse performance as Cawood, adding depth to her character's complexities. The series explores the dark underbelly of the seemingly idyllic Happy Valley, weaving a suspenseful narrative with unexpected twists and emotional resonance.