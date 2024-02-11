Expelled Congress leader pledges to stand with PM Narendra Modi

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:57 pm Feb 11, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, on Sunday, dubbed party president Mallikarjun Kharge a "rubber stamp" and stated that he will "stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi all my life." He also denied engaging in any anti-party activities, asking whether mentioning Lord Ram or visiting Ayodhya was against the grand old party. The move comes after Krishnam, who has been critical of the Congress's decisions lately, met PM Modi for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Next Article

Statement

Krishnam questions Congress's decision

Soon after his expulsion, Krishnam told ANI, "Today at this age, I am taking this resolution that I will stand with Narendra Modi all my life." Krishnam also thanked the Congress for relieving him from the party. However, he questioned the reason for the same. "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal should tell which activities are anti-party? Is taking Lord Ram's name anti-party? Is going to Ayodhya anti-party?" he asked.

Official statement

What Congress said on expelling Krishnam

Congress's General Secretary, KC Venugopal, announced on Saturday that Kharge had approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Krishnam from the party for six years. The decision was made due to Krishnam's "indiscipline" and repeated statements against the party. No instance or specific reason was mentioned in the statement. This comes after he invited PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Kalki Dham foundation stone-laying event and criticized Congress for not attending Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony.

Facts

PM Modi responded to Krishnam's invitation

After inviting PM Modi to the Shri Kalki Dham foundation stone laying ceremony on February 19, the prime minister thanked Krishnam for the invitation. PM Modi called it "a privilege" for him to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Krishnam also expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for accepting the invitation, posting on social media about his commitment to stand with PM Modi.

Insights

Krishnam disagreed with Congress's decisions

Besides attending the Ayodhya event and huddling with PM Modi, Krishnam disagreed with several Congress decisions. These include Congress's support for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders, who compared Sanatan Dharma to dengue and malaria. He also criticized Rahul Gandhi's ongoing cross-country march, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, calling it "political tourism." Krishnam claimed that Congress was "traveling" while other political parties prepared for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

About

Who is Krishnam

Born into a Brahmin family in Bihar, Krishnam founded the Shri Kalki Foundation in Sambhal. He joined the Congress and contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Sambhal but lost. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from Lucknow but lost again. However, he did manage to secure an impressive 1.8 lakh votes. Krishnam was also part of the party's Uttar Pradesh advisory council, formed to assist Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her role as state in-charge.