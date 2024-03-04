Next Article

Cate Blanchett-Andrew Upton's relationship timeline

By Tanvi Gupta 03:41 pm Mar 04, 202403:41 pm

What's the story Cate Blanchett recently graced the 38th Annual ASC Awards in Los Angeles sans her wedding ring, the second instance in a month following the 2024 BAFTA Awards. These occurrences have fueled speculation about the actor's marriage to playwright Andrew Upton. Married since 1997, the couple was last seen together in August 2023 during a vacation in Ibiza. As rumors swirl about potential trouble in their paradise, let's look at their relationship timeline.

Rumors gained more traction when Blanchett and Upton listed their expansive mansion in Prahran, Melbourne, for auction. The three-bedroom family residence—bought in 2006—recently sold for over $3M, reportedly. Meanwhile, Blanchett donned a striking emerald cocktail ring in place of her diamond wedding band at the BAFTAs. She was also seen without her ring at a Museum of Modern Art event in New York on February 6 and at the Stella McCartney runway show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2023.

First, know everything about Blanchett's husband, Upton

Upton, (58), is an Australian playwright, screenwriter, director, and actor who co-founded a film production company, Dirty Films, with his wife in 2000. He adapted the works of Anton Chekhov, Henrik Ibsen, and others for London's Royal National Theatre and the Sydney Theatre Company. Additionally, he wrote the original play Riflemind (2007) with Hugo Weaving in the starring role and Philip Seymour Hoffman directing the London production.

How did the two meet?

It wasn't love at first sight for Blanchett and Upton. They first crossed paths on the set of the Belvoir St Theatre during the production of Chekhov's The Seagull in 1997. Recalling their initial meeting in a 1999 Vanity Fair interview, the Carol actor shared, "He thought I was aloof and I thought he was arrogant." "And it just shows how wrong you can be. But once he kissed me, that was that."

A sweet proposal followed soon

Despite a rocky start, Upton quickly realized he wanted a lasting relationship with Blanchett. On The Ellen Show in 2015, Blanchett shared, "After three dates, he turned to me in bed and said, 'Cate.' And I thought, s**t, he's going to ask me to marry him, and I'm going to have to say yes." However, Upton's question was about getting food, not marriage. The proposal eventually came about 21 days later and they tied the knot in December 1997.

Upton and Blanchett are parents to four kids

Blanchett and Upton have four children: Dashiell (22), Roman (19), Ignatius (16), and Edith (8). The couple has consistently maintained a private and low-key lifestyle, with virtually no public photos of their children available. It remains uncertain if any official statements will be made. Netizens are comparing Blanchett's situation to Meryl Streep, who revealed in October 2023 that she and her husband Don Gummer had been separated for six years.