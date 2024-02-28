Next Article

Charithra Chandran to produce reality show on 'Kama Sutra'

'Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran to produce reality show on 'Kama Sutra'

By Aikantik Bag 12:26 pm Feb 28, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Charithra Chandran of Bridgerton fame, is set to produce a reality TV series inspired by the Kama Sutra. Speaking to Variety, Chandran said, "The Kama Sutra is actually an ancient Hindu text, but in the West, it has this not-so-pleasant, or positive, reputation and connotation. And it's about taking ownership back of things that belong to us and our culture, and actually showing the beauty and the importance of these texts and what modern society can learn from it."

Project

Chandran to star in 'Song of the Sun God' adaptation

Chandran is also working on a TV adaptation of Shankari Chandran's popular novel Song of the Sun God. The script is penned by Olivia Hetreed, who has worked on Girl with a Pearl Earring and Wuthering Heights. Chandran shared her enthusiasm and stated, "It's really, really exciting. I have to say, I think it's the best script I've ever read. It's sensational. I can't wait for us to get going on making it and for the world to see it."

Work

Her take on upcoming drama series 'Arzu'

Additionally, Chandran will star in and produce Arzu, a drama series based on Riva Razdan's eponymous novel. Describing the project, she said, "Arzu is a show about a Mumbai socialite who travels to New York, and it follows her life in New York. And I think that is just such a fun project. And it's really about a culture clash, but in a way that isn't stereotypical."