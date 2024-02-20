Nirvana's Kurt Cobain's 57th birth anniversary

Reflecting on Nirvana's Kurt Cobain's legacy on his birth anniversary

What's the story Three decades after Kurt Cobain's death, the legacy of the rock icon remains potent—thanks to his globally acclaimed band Nirvana. Cobain's "tales of youthful alienation" transformed contemporary rock. With unparalleled songwriting grace, Cobain left an indelible mark before tragically dying at 27 in 1994. As we commemorate what would have been his 57th birthday this Tuesday, we reflect on his journey.

Early life

Cobain's childhood struggles

Born and raised in the logging town of Aberdeen, Washington, Cobain's childhood was marked by his parents' divorce at age eight. The consequences of this split were reflected in his writings on his bedroom wall: "I hate Mom...I hate Dad...Dad hates Mom...Mom hates Dad...it simply makes you want to be sad." In a 1993 interview, he said he felt "ashamed" of his parents.

First amplifier

When he purchased his first amplifier by selling guns

In his mid-teens, Cobain experienced family upheaval as his father remarried. Moving to his mother's home, the situation intensified in 1984 when she discovered her new husband's affair. She threatened him with his rifle and cast his gun collection into a nearby river. Witnessing this from his window, Cobain later retrieved the guns, sold them, and used the proceeds to purchase his first amplifier.

Odd jobs

When he decided to join the Navy

Cobain began smoking marijuana at a young age, spending his high school years perpetually stoned. To change his life, he briefly gave up marijuana and passed an exam to join Navy. However, he realized that a naval career was not his desired path. Instead, he took a job as a janitor at a non-governmental organization, where he developed an affinity for Codeine and Vicodin.

Formation of the group

Historic formation of Nirvana and their breakthrough with 'Nevermind'

"How successful could a band be if they mixed heavy Black Sabbath with the Beatles?" Cobain once mused. This thought led him to Krist Novoselic, a bass player. They formed Nirvana in 1987 and tested their luck with various drummers. After releasing their debut album Bleach (1989) with Chad Channing on the drums, Dave Grohl replaced him. Cobain-Novoselic-Grohl's breakthrough finally came with Nevermind (1991).

The era of success

Nirvana's unprecedented success impacted Cobain

Nirvana achieved immense success, selling over 28M albums in the US alone and surpassing 75M worldwide. Cobain wrote numerous hit songs, including About a Girl, All Apologies, Aneurysm, Come as You Are, Heart-Shaped Box, and In Bloom, among others. Despite being hailed as the voice of his generation, Cobain felt "uncomfortable" with the role and "struggled to adjust to sudden success and acceptance."

Collaborations

Cobain passionately championed lesser-known indie bands

Following mainstream success, Cobain passionately championed lesser-known indie bands. He covered songs by The Vaselines, Meat Puppets, and Wipers, and got the K Records logo tattooed. During the In Utero (Nirvana's third and final album) tour (1993-94), bands like Butthole Surfers and Shonen Knife joined them. Cobain even invited musicians like Pat Smear and the Meat Puppets to perform with Nirvana.